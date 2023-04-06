Congress gets involved to twist Marvel’s arm on ‘Fantastic Four’ shoot

The campaign to have Marvel Studios shoot Fantastic Four in Stockton, California has found itself some allies. This time, it’s from Congress, with Josh Harder coming to support his district’s call to bring the MCU to the Californian city due to its strong ties to Marvel Comics.

Harder shared a video across his social media accounts, where he stood inside A1 Comics and called out Marvel Studios to come to Stockton and shoot Fantastic Four in this town. The congressman shared a brief history of why it’s the ideal place to film the upcoming MCU adaptation of this superhero quartet, and its ties with Stan Lee. He has also emphasized how Stockton embodies the values that Marvel holds, and it would be a huge missed opportunity to join forces.

The Stockton tourism site launched a petition last month, titled “Fantastic 4 Stockton,” with the goal to entice Marvel to bring the production of Fantastic Four into the area, months after it was announced that the film will be part of Phase Six in the MCU timeline. The city believes that bringing the film’s production to this town would not only create an economic boost for Stockton but will also let Marvel pay homage to Lee’s legacy. As of writing, over five thousand people have signed the petition.

At the moment, information about Fantastic Four film has been pretty slim. It’s currently unknown who will star in this movie and the only details received about the film’s plot is that it’s not going to be an origin story, just like the Spider-Man films. At the same time, due to issues happening behind the scenes in Marvel Studios, the release date has been pushed to Valentines’ Day, 2025.

Stockton has been the filming location for a handful of films, such as Raiders of the Lost Ark and Flubber. Hopefully, The MCU’s Fantastic Four adaptation will be added to this list.