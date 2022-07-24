‘Fantastic Four’ reboot gets a release date, won’t arrive until Phase Six

Having already been the stars of five feature films boasting four different lineups, which includes one movie that was never released and another that ranks as one of the worst comic book adaptations of all-time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot doesn’t have to clear a particularly high bar to go down as the best-ever outing for the titular team.

Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed that Fantastic Four won’t be releasing in theaters until November 8, 2024, which makes it part of Phase Six alongside the two-part multiversal extravaganza that sees Avengers: The Kang Dynasty followed six months later by Secret Wars, in what’s shaping up to be the multiversal smackdown to end them all.

That’s all well and good, but fans were hoping for something a little more… tangible, shall we say, especially when the myriad of rumors making the rounds can’t seem to agree if John Krasinski will be invited to stick around as Reed Richards or not.

As things stand, then, Marvel hasn’t revealed a cast or director for Fantastic Four, and with the panel set to draw to a close very soon, we’re not sure if that news will even break today, or the announcement will be saved for September’s D23 instead.

Now that a release date is locked in, though, it’s time to mark Fantastic Four on your calendars, because there’s surely no other outcome besides Marvel’s First Family finally being done justice in a live-action setting, something longtime supporters of the source material have been desperate to see for the longest time.