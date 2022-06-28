John Krasinski’s dry run as Reed Richards is getting slaughtered yet again

For years, fans demanded that the MCU cast John Krasinski as the MCU’s Reed Richards. They finally got their wish in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the actor turning up as member of Earth-838’s Illuminati.

But, despite possessing one of the finest minds in the multiverse and a full complement of stretchy powers, 838’s Mr. Fantastic was soon turned into spaghetti by a very angry Scarlet Witch.

Now, it would appear that fans are having second thoughts. Sam Raimi recently confirmed that Krasinski was cast at the behest of Kevin Feige because “fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be”. But The Office alum may not be in it for the long haul, as further comments by Raimi indicate that the actual 616 Richards could be played by another actor.

Is it possible that Feige knew Krasinski would be a terrible Richards, and decided to show us how bad he’d be so we’d stop pestering him?

Finally saw the movie and I appreciate that they did this to basically be like, "See how bad he would actually be at it?" https://t.co/pKQeAewdrm — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) June 28, 2022

Many replies agree. Some are just sick of The Office:

That show has had a stranglehold on comedy for far too long — Teddy Maz #ACAB #BLM (@Teddy_Maz_Sucks) June 28, 2022

Others point out that Krasinski’s take on the character may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer:

“See that man over there, Wanda? Yeah, that man has the power to destroy you just by speaking. As long as nothing happens to his big beautiful mouth, you can’t win. I’ll say it again, his mouth is the source of his super kill you powers, so don’t mess with him and his mouth.” — America Hates Women (@MrAndrewNeff) June 28, 2022

Then there’s the theory that fans wanted Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt as Richards and Sue Storm because it’d be cute:

Because he and Emily Blunt are married and they both kind of look like the Richards' — Martian Hobo 🪑 (@MartianHobo) June 28, 2022

Apparently Krasinski’s performance was so bad it caused this poster to audibly groan in the theater:

It was 2 minutes how did it prove anything??? — Halediver (@sekharraja13) June 28, 2022

And, digging a little deeper, it’s possible this Krasinski backlash is down to his comments on the CIA:

No, it’s Twitter being Twitter because he said positive things about the CIA — Bruh (@basedbot52) June 28, 2022

With the internet now over Krasinski, we should start looking forward to who’ll be the ‘real’ MCU Reed Richards. We suspect Marvel will cast a lesser-known actor to tie them into a multi-movie contract, though Richards should be played by someone with gravitas, humor, and a slightly scary side. Did I hear someone say Rahul Kohli…?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney Plus.