Midnight Mass Star Touts Himself For MCU’s Fantastic Four

Rahul Kohli can’t make it any clearer that he at least wants to audition for the role of Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot, having offered his services already on a handful of occasions.

The actor also tends to troll John Krasinski when he’s doing it, with the Midnight Mass star getting the ball rolling in 2019 by sharing fan art of himself mocked up as Mr. Fantastic, adding a caption claiming it was supposed to be Krasinski. He’s now at it again after revealing on Instagram that his Halloween costume arrived a few days too late, which you can see below.

When Jon Watts’ reboot was first announced, Kohli almost instantly put his name forward for Mr. Fantastic, and revealed in a recent interview that you’d be an idiot to not join the MCU should the opportunity present itself. He did also say he’d love to play the X-Men’s Emma Frost, though, but he was joking that time.

Kohli’s star is firmly in the ascendancy thanks to his acclaimed turns in Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, while he’s no stranger to the superhero genre having previously appeared in iZombie, Supergirl, Harley Quinn and the animated Rocketeer series. He’s a great talent with a bright future, and Fantastic Four could do much worse than taking him under consideration.