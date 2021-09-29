Midnight Mass Star Says You’d Be An Idiot Not To Join The MCU

If you’re a Netflix subscriber with even the slightest interest in the horror genre, then chances are high you’ve already binged all seven episodes of Midnight Mass by now. Mike Flanagan’s latest original series is another atmospheric masterclass in unrelenting dread and tension, with both critics and audiences showering it in acclaim.

Flanagan has assembled a repertory of actors that he works with on a regular basis including his wife Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Annabeth Gish and more. Having won rave reviews for his performance in The Haunting of Bly Manor, Rahul Kohli is the latest addition to the group, and he delivers another knockout turn in Midnight Mass as his star continues to rise.

Any up-and-coming talent in the industry will typically be linked to joining one of the industry’s biggest franchises, and in a recent interview with Men’s Health, Kohli admitted that you’d have to be an idiot to not want a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Oh yeah, you’d be an idiot not to. I’m so immersed in comic book culture, and sci-fi culture. Yeah, I’d absolutely want to. I think I’d want it to be the right thing. They’re such beloved characters. I wouldn’t do it or the sake of doing it. I’d do it if I really, truly felt like I could bring something to this character that would be respectful to its comic book origins, and stuff like that. I’m not desperate to just have a line in a Marvel show. I’m good. I’ll be fine. But if the right kind of portrayal came along, because once you do one, you’re in. And very rarely do you get to have a second bite of the apple.”

The 35 year-old already has plenty of experience with comic book adaptations, starring in all 71 episodes of iZombie as Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti, while he also played Jack Spheer in two episodes of Supergirl, voiced Scarecrow in the animated Harley Quinn and guested in three installments of Disney Plus’ Rocketeer series. With opposing levels of sarcasm, Kohli has put himself forward for both Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four reboot and X-Men‘s Emma Frost on Twitter, so maybe one day he’ll get the opportunity to board the MCU.