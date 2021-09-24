Netflix’s New Horror Series Is Now Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Horror fans rejoice: with today’s release of Netflix’s Midnight Mass, the triumphant return of acclaimed horror auteur Mike Flanagan is lighting up Rotten Tomatoes with a certified fresh score (as of writing) of 93% out of 44 critical ratings. The user score boasts an impressive 100% as well, indicating this could be a fan favorite.

That’s an impressive feat for Flanagan, who has already set the bar so high with his previous work in films and television, including the films Oculus, Hush and Doctor Sleep as well as the Netflix horror miniseries’ The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor.

Critics also hailed Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game, a taut psychological thriller film on Netflix that some have argued ranks among the very best King adaptations to date. In addition, with 2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil, the co-writer and director took a middling first entry to a film series and elevated it with his take on a prequel to 2014’s Ouija.

With Midnight Mass, some are hailing it as Flanagan’s best Netflix contribution yet, which given his track record, is no small feat.

The story centers around a solitary island community that has been subject to supernatural events, coinciding suspiciously with the unexpected appearance of a mysterious priest and troubled young man.

If you happen to burn through all seven episodes of Midnight Mass in a single binge session, not to worry. Flanagan already has other projects in the works for Netflix, including The Midnight Club and comic book adaptation Something is Killing the Children.

For now, you can enjoy Flanagan’s Midnight Mass on Netflix today.