Full Cast Revealed For Haunting Of Hill House Creator’s Next Netflix Show

When it comes to his exclusive Netflix deal, The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan seems intent to power through as much content as humanly possible. By the time the second installment in the anthology series even aired on the streaming service last October, the filmmaker had already put Bly Manor in his rearview mirror, with his next show Midnight Mass kicking off production at the beginning of August.

The seven-episode chiller follows an isolated island community, who find themselves being plagued by some supernatural events following the arrival of a charismatic and mysterious young priest. That sounds right up Flanagan’s street, and while there’s no confirmed release date as of yet, Midnight Mass expected to hit Netflix by the end of the year.

The platform’s foremost horror auteur only called it a day on his last episodic venture into the genre a little over six weeks ago, but plot and cast details have now been revealed for his follow-up. The Midnight Club is based on Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name, and takes place in a hospice for terminally ill teenagers, who gather together at night to tell each other scary stories and make a pact that the first one of them to die will reach out to the others from beyond the grave.

In Flanagan’s hands, that has the potential to be utterly terrifying, and original A Nightmare on Elm Street star Heather Langenkamp has been announced to play the mysterious doctor in charge of the hospice. Unknowns Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard and Sauriyan Sapkota will portray the main patients, and while they haven’t been confirmed yet, it’s probably more than likely that Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel will also wind up involved in The Midnight Club as well.