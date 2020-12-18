The Haunting Of Hill House Creator’s New Netflix Horror Show Has Wrapped

After directing what’s arguably Netflix‘s finest ever original horror movie in Gerald’s Game, genre auteur Mike Flanagan then created one of the streaming service’s most acclaimed in-house TV shows. The Haunting of Hill House dominated the headlines for weeks when it first arrived in October 2018, and proved so popular that the concept was retrofitted so that the ten-episode run would act as the first season of a brand new anthology series.

The Haunting of Bly Manor was one of the most anticipated small screen projects of the year, and while the complete change of pace from Hill House‘s relentless terror to a slow burning Gothic romance wasn’t exactly what horror fans were expecting, the second season was still the subject of enthusiastic praise from critics and subscribers alike, and viewers spent over a billion minutes streaming the follow-up.

The initial success of Hill House saw Netflix tie Flanagan down to an exclusive deal, and the filmmaker kicked off shooting on Midnight Mass earlier this year. Somehow, the Doctor Sleep director completed the entirety of production without interruption despite the Coronavirus pandemic lurking in the background, and he’s now revealed that filming has officially wrapped.

That's a wrap on MIDNIGHT MASS. It has been an extraordinary, unprecedented production, and I cannot be prouder of this amazing cast and crew. In fact – and I do not say this lightly – this has been the best production experience of my career. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 16, 2020

The 42 year-old may have taken a step back on Bly Manor by only directing one episode, but he’s behind the camera for all seven of Midnight Mass, which follows a remote island community being plagued by supernatural events following the arrival of a charismatic and mysterious young priest. Flanagan reunites with wife Kate Siegel and regular collaborator Henry Thomas once again, with Bly Manor breakout star Rahul Kohli also on board for the show, which is expected to arrive towards the end of next year.