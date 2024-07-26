‘Nothing’s changed’: ‘Bridgerton’ star criticizes the show’s handling of Black actors on set, despite diverse cast

Netflix’s Bridgerton is one of the most popular series on the platform, and fans can’t get enough of it. However, the show’s diverse take on the Regency era period piece isn’t enough to forgive the fumbles occurring behind the camera, according to one of the show’s stars.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s historical romance series of the same name, following the titular wealthy family in early 19th-century England on their quest to find love. The adaptation, which comes from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, takes a modern approach to many themes, including diversity, feminism, and inclusivity, overlooking issues of race and sexual orientation.

So far, two out of its three protagonists aren’t white and the series has done its best to provide the fantasy of racial equality. On top of that, the series’ critically acclaimed prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story followed a black lead character, too. However, even so, it looks like, on set, the progress isn’t enough.

Lady Danbury actress Adjoa Andoh slams the lack of progress for black actors

via Netflix

During an appearance on the Stirring It Up podcast with Andi and Miquita Oliver, Adjoa Andoh, who plays fan-favorite character Lady Danbury, shed light on how she and other actors of color on the series are lit on Bridgerton and other modern projects. While Lady Danbury is portrayed as a regal, elegant, and fierce woman on the show, the actress notes that nothing has changed in the industry behind the scenes. She disclosed that actors of color are still lit differently on set and that she has trouble standing up for herself on set because of that.

“The continuing conversation about lighting Black skin,” Andoh started. “On every show, nothing’s changed.” The actress noted that she feels powerful “in that I will now go: ‘Am I blond?,’” adding, “But I hate doing it because a bit of me is like, ‘Oh I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to make a fuss.’”

The actress acknowledged that unless she speaks up, nothing changes. Sometimes, that comes at the cost of breaking her preferred acting style. “I want to stay in character,” Andoh said. “I just want to come on and be Lady Danbury and do what she’s got to do and be totally engaged with that.”

She explained, “When people say we’re chippy or we’re being militant or we’re all that stuff, what I want to say is, ‘I’m just a human being and I just want to do the gift that I’m blessed with. I want to do it in a free way, like I see many other people doing.’”

Andoh continued that she still doubts herself with every new project, wondering if she’s offered a job because of her skin color, or denied a job for the same reason. “It’s a dual-psycho thing that goes on the whole time, isn’t it? Did I get that job because [of my race]? Did I not get that job because [of my race]? I don’t want to think about it. I just want to get the job because I’m great, or not get the job because I’m sh**.”

Bridgerton seemed adamant about being inclusive and diverse, even when it received backlash for changing the original story to do so. Unfortunately, while Bridgerton does a better job than most, it looks like the progress we see in front of the camera isn’t the same as the actors’ experience behind the camera. That is a reflection of the reality we still live in, sadly.

