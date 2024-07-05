‘Bridgerton’ is officially Netflix’s most popular TV show ever but wait, there’s a catch

Bridgerton arrived on Netflix in 2019 and, since then, it has taken over the streaming service. So much so that, thanks to season 3, it became the most popular TV show ever. However, gentle reader, troubled waters await the Regency-era show.

Bridgerton is adapted from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and is based on Julia Quinn’s historical romance novel series. The series follows the wealthy family Bridgerton and their eight children as they navigate life in Regency-era London, trying to keep up with the trends of the ton and find suitable love matches.

The ensemble show, which follows a different Bridgerton member every season, became a fan favorite after the release of its first season, thanks to its modern take on the Regency era, well-written romance with heartwarming love declarations, and undeniable chemistry between the leads.

Bridgerton is Netflix’s most popular show

via Netflix

Following the release of its most recent season, Bridgerton currently sits among the platform’s most popular shows. Out of the 10 entries on the Most Popular TV list in the English language, Bridgerton holds three spots: four, nine, and ten for its first, second, and third seasons, respectively. All summed up, the romance series gathered 299 million views since its 2019 release. That means Bridgerton is the rightful ruler of the list, as the first spot, occupied by Wednesday, only holds 252.1 million views, also beating the popular sci-fi series Stranger Things and the limited series Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

As exciting as these numbers are, Bridgerton won’t be the diamond of the season for too long. 2025 promises to bring back two major titles from the Most Popular list: Wednesday season 2 and the final season of Stranger Things. The two major Netflix productions have amassed huge viewership numbers and boast a dedicated fan base, and both their numbers are threatening to take Bridgerton‘s current crown away. Plus, new fan-favorite shows premiere all the time. Right before season 3 claimed the last entry of Top 10, the honor went to Baby Reindeer, the limited series documentary by Richard Gadd.

That doesn’t mean Bridgerton can’t keep shining, though. With season 4 officially confirmed – and rumored to hit the streamer in 2026 – the series could double down on its success. With five more Bridgerton siblings to have their story told, it feels like Bridgerton is just getting started.

