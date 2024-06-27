Dear gentle reader: The ‘Bridgerton’ author begs you to have ‘faith’ in this huge change in the series that was met with backlash

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton season 3, part 2 and the When He Was Wicked novel.

Bridgerton is a Netflix series based on Julia Quinn‘s historical romance series of the same name, and, for the first two seasons, it was fairly faithful to the source material. Starting the recent season 3, several changes ensued, but the author herself begged fans to believe Shonda Rhimes’ vision.

The Bridgerton book series consisted of eight books, which Netflix vows to adapt. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers adapted the series, which had Chris Van Dusen as a showrunner for the first two seasons, with Jess Brownell taking over since season 3. The first two seasons followed the books’ order, which featured Daphne and Anthony’s quests for love, but, starting season 3, everything changed.

Instead of following the regular order, Bridgerton season 3 skipped Benedict’s book, An Offer From a Gentleman, in favor of Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The change made sense on the small screen, since Penelope and Colin’s friends-to-lovers romance had been hinted at since season 1. However, another big change wasn’t as popular with the fans.

Season 3 hinted at a major change for Francesca

Aside from Colin and Penelope, the ensemble cast of Bridgerton got a lot of spotlight, too. In fact, Francesca also got married during season 3 to John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, and started teasing her story, which is covered in book six, When He Was Wicked. However, there was a major twist that fans didn’t expect.

Bridgerton is a Regency drama that shows a modernized version of the historical time, and it doesn’t keep up with the traditions or rules of the era. The series boasts a very diverse cast, and is focused on inclusion more than being accurate to the Regency era. Season 3 took that to heart, as it included queer stories, as well. While Benedict wasn’t gay in the books, season 3 saw the promiscuous Bridgerton explore his sexuality, although he didn’t officially put a label on it.

On top of that, Francesca will also get her own big change. In season 3, she met and married John Stirling, and, as book fans know, her husband unfortunately dies in her book. Stricken with guilt, Francesca deals with having feelings for his cousin, Michael, with whom she develops a relationship. Instead of going the same route, Bridgerton season 3 finale introduced a gender swap for Michael and introduced her to her future spouse — Michaela.

Julia Quinn agreed to the big change for a reason

Amid the gender swap reveal, several fans publicly voiced their disapproval and “disappointment” of the major change, fearing what that would entail for Francesca. Author Julia Quinn heard the complaints, and took it upon herself to clarify and vouch for the changes.

The author explained that she wasn’t on board instantly with the idea and that she needed “more information” before agreeing to the big change. She encouraged fans to trust their vision, as she does, too but also explained that she made sure Francesca’s story and love for John would still be a part of the show.

“Anyone who has seen an interview with me from the past four years knows that I am deeply committed to the Bridgerton world becoming more diverse and inclusive as the stories move from book to screen,” Quinn wrote in a statement. “But switching the gender of a major character is a huge change, and so when Jess Brownell first approached me with the idea of turning Michael into Michaela for the show, I needed more information before conferring my agreement.”

She went on to explain that, following the many conversations, she is “confident” Francesca will have “the most emotional and heart-wrenching story of the show.”

“I am grateful for your understanding and touched by your deep commitment to the characters of the ‘Bridgerton’ world. I ask that you grant me and the Shondaland team some faith as we move forward. I think we are going to end up with two stories, one on page and one on screen, and they will both be beautiful and moving.”

I don’t know about you, but this author is intrigued. The show has taken many liberties so far, whether we’re talking about the dresses, the music, or the many choices women got compared to the real Regency era. Penelope was allowed to have a job by the end of season 3 and juggle her home life, which is something that would’ve been preposterous back then. Speaking of Penelope and Colin’s love story, their season included plenty of changes from the love story in the book, too.

While some fans cried “historical accuracy” as their reason for their covert homophobia, some book fans are also concerned about how Francesca’s infertility storyline would be handled if she turns out to be queer. That might’ve been one of Julia Quinn’s concerns but, if the author herself is on board with the big change, who are we to say Francesca’s love story wouldn’t be up to par with the intensity of the rest of the Bridgerton love stories and still be respectful to her original story?

