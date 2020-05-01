The Real-Life Conjuring House Will Be Live-Streamed For One Week

People are spending a lot more time in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. But imagine if your house was haunted. Would you still stay in it?

Corey and Jennifer Heinzen currently reside in the house made famous in The Conjuring, but they’re not like most couples. As paranormal investigators, it’s their job to look for the supernatural. In fact, they say the house is still haunted and in a couple of weeks, you can join them on that spooky ride.

The couple will be live-streaming their experiences in the house from May 9th to May 16th. Cameras will be placed all over to document it and they’ll be performing traditional paranormal investigations while also having fellow investigators communicate with the live-stream to share their thoughts on what might happen. They also plan to use a Ouija board and perform seances. They really know how to party, eh?

New Photos Show Off The Haunted Real-Life House From The Conjuring 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the home was famously owned by the Perron family in the early ‘70s. Some of what they experienced inspired the 2013 horror film from director James Wan that’s since spawned an entire cinematic universe. Something producer Jason Blum thought would be preposterous, at first.

The Heinzen’s live-stream will only be available on The Dark Zone Network, which is a website dedicated to all things paranormal. It’s also a place for fans to interact and share their passion for the subject. For those still unsure about the whole thing, you can pay $4.99 for 24 hours worth of the stream. But for $19.99, you get the entire week.

The coolest part about this whole thing is that a portion of the proceeds will be going to Coronavirus charities. A free preview is available on May 8th at 8 PM (EST) and you can get a discount on advanced tickets on May 1st.

If you’re a fan of The Conjuring or horror movies in general, this sounds like a great experience to check out from the comfort of your own home, so don’t miss it.