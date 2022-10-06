Controversial positivity finds the MCU’s worst-ever moments backed to the hilt

It’s a fact of life that somebody somewhere is going to adore something you hate. When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be an understatement to say that there are no shortage of candidates to fit that particular bill, depending entirely on how you feel about certain moments to have been dubbed “the worst ever”, of which there are an increasing number.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the most recent, obvious, and prominent example, with the half-hour legal comedy being Certified Fresh by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while simultaneously holding the lowest user rating on the aggregation site among any feature-length or episodic project to emerge during the entire Marvel Studios era.

Taking the flak and turning it on its head, some well-meaning MCU maniacs have opted to take a different approach to the relentless criticism by outing their controversially positive opinions on things a lot of folks seem to detest, and there are few better ways to kick off the discussion than with the Avengers: Endgame A-Force moment that even managed to irritate The Marvels director Nia DaCosta.

Other disagreeable opinions include Iron Man 2 being singled out as not just the finest of the Tony Stark trilogy, but one of the entire franchise’s best standalone superhero spectaculars, full stop. The polarizing Thor: Love and Thunder also comes in for praise, while the reliance on humor throughout every MCU effort isn’t a bad thing in the eyes of many.

Controversial positivity may sound oxymoronic in nature, but based on the suggestions being put forth, it’s right on the money in this instance.