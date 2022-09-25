‘The Marvels’ director admits she was ‘annoyed’ by polarizing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene

As the second highest-grossing film in the history of cinema that drummed up a ton of repeat business, Avengers: Endgame clearly captured the hearts and minds of audiences all around the world. However, one scene in particular continues to generate plenty of divisive discourse, and it turns out that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta isn’t a fan, either.

In case you haven’t guessed, we are indeed talking about the assembly of A-Force, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most prominent female characters gathered together in what was presumably designed to be a fist-pumping moment of celebration. Instead, many have interpreted it as being cloying and on-the-nose, so much so that it was even lampooned by The Boys.

While DaCosta did make it clear during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that it was only a brief irritation, it did at least spur her on to create a high-profile female-driven superhero spectacular of her own.

“I, like many women around the world, watched Avengers: Endgame, and had that six seconds of all the Marvel women together. I once had chills, but I was also very annoyed. I was like, ‘Two hours of this, please.’ So it was really nice that they decided to do a team-up movie with three of my favorite heroes, so that’s what was most exciting.”

With Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau leading the charge, The Marvels isn’t going to have to twist itself in knots to come up with a reason to justify having three women at the forefront of its story. Then again, the plot details at D23 sounded a little confusing given that there’s going to be body and power-swapping aplenty, but we’d feel confident in saying that Marvel Studios knows what to do at this stage.

We won’t find out until next summer, though, but The Marvels will be hoping to avoid the trolling campaign that blighted its predecessor, which didn’t even contain any moments as divisive as the A-Force assembly.