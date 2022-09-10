‘The Marvels’ reveals somewhat confusing new plot details at D23

The post-credits scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel gave us our first indication of where The Marvels was heading from a plot perspective, but with the cast and crew having taken the stage at D23 to drop new details on the upcoming sequel, more than a few people might be left scratching their heads.

We were left under the impression that Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan had swapped places with her hero, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. However, director Nia DaCosta and co-star Teyonah Parris joined Vellani and Larson onstage to reveal that Kamala is actually where Monica was in the universe, with Carol taking Kamala’s place, while Monica swapped out with Carol.

In essence, the triumvirate end up trading places every single time they use their powers, which ultimately forces them to band together in an effort to fix their shared problem, and presumably overcome a shared threat that puts them all in peril.

Basically, the entanglement of powers between the three leads is all over the place, and while we’re probably not doing it justice when trying to explain it, the convoluted setup does at least promise plenty of comic shenanigans. Not only that, but Zawe Ashton’s villain is reported to be a fearsome presence if the footage shown to the rapturous crowd is any indication, with all signs pointing to The Marvels proving to be a lot more unifying than its polarizing predecessor.

For whatever reason, a lot of fans really didn’t care for Captain Marvel, something star Larson and director DaCosta are no doubt keenly aware of. With that in mind, we’re expecting them to push the boat out to deliver a second installment that ups the ante on every imaginable level, especially when it’s expected to build off Secret Invasion, complete with a returning Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.