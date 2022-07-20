Samuel L. Jackson is back on set for ‘The Marvels’ reshoots

The Marvels fans would be happy to hear that co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who returns as Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart Nick Fury, is back to the ol’ grind with reshoots of the film, according to a recent social media post by the legendary actor.

“Rise & Grind, back in da box!!#themarvels,” Jackson wrote on an Instagram post with an accompanying selfie.

Even co-star Brie Larson, who plays the titular Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, commented on the post with a few choice smiley and flame emojis.

“🥰🔥🥰” the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World actor said.

We love Larson and think she’s a great actor worthy of her Oscar from the excellent 2015 thriller Room. However, we don’t think it’s totally out of line to say that 2019’s Captain Marvel was somewhat underwhelming, as far as MCU movies go. That said, we’re still excited for the follow-up movie, as it will also serve as the continuation of the stories of Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. Both of those characters were at the center of two Disney Plus Marvel shows that garnered even more critical acclaim than Captain Marvel, with Monica being a main character in WandaVision and Kamala being the titular hero in Ms. Marvel, the latter of which is the most highly critically-rated MCU title to date — for both movies and TV — according to Rotten Tomatoes.

We know that Jackson is in the midst of reshoots for both The Marvels and Secret Invasion because he indicated as much while appearing as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, as We Got This Covered previously reported.

The Marvels, directed by rising talent and Candyman reboot helmer Nia DeCosta, is expected to hit theaters on July 28, 2023, according to the film’s IMDb page.