Samuel L. Jackson doing ‘Secret Invasion’ and ‘The Marvels’ reshoots

There weren’t any laser sights being trained on him when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, so we can assume that Samuel L. Jackson didn’t spill any major beans about his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, but it was pretty obvious that the Nick Fury actor was still involved in reshoots for his upcoming Disney Plus series and feature film.

After a significant absence from the MCU films, Jackson will be reprising his role as Nick Fury. First in Secret Invasion, thought to deal with the shape-shifting alien Skrulls and to involve storylines established in Captain Marvel and WandaVision. Jackson will later don his eyepatch for 2023’s The Marvels, a superhero crossover movie featuring Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel. and Monica Rambeau.

Jackson was on Kimmel Live to promote his upcoming Apple Plus series, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, but that didn’t stop the host from aiming a few Marvel-centric questions at the Pulp Fiction star. Jackson revealed that he would be busy in the next few months with filming for both projects, telling Kimmel, ““I’m not done, I’m on my way back to London, I guess at some point in August, but I got to go back and do stuff for The Marvels and I got to do stuff for Secret Invasion.”

Samuel L. Jackson Teases Fury's Return With The Marvels Set Pics 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

Secret Invasion wrapped filming in April while The Marvels principal photography concluded in May, which would indicate that Jackson will be involved in scheduled reshoots upon his return to the U.K. where both the film and TV series were shot.

No release date for Secret Invasion has been set. The Marvels will be released theatrically on July 28, 2023.