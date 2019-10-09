Corey Feldman Confirms That The Goonies 2 Isn’t Happening

In the current Hollywood mentality, several classic films have been the subjects of half-assed, unlikeable remakes or sequels. A few beloved properties have managed to avoid the money-grabbing claw thus far – though recent talks have made fans of The Princess Bride worried – and Richard Donner’s The Goonies has been one of them.

And readers, you may rejoice. Because, according to its star Corey Feldman, it looks like the seminal ’80s flick will remain untouched.

Celebrity hecklers at TMZ were able to catch up with Feldman while he posed for photos with fans. And bringing up the idea of a sequel to him, the 48-year-old actor quickly shot it down, saying that it’s never been anything more than a rumor. Here’s how he put it:

“What Goonies reunion? There’s no damn Goonies reunion,” Feldman said with a smile. “No man, that’s a rumor. We did a few comic cons, just appearances together. But that’s it, there’s no campaign, there’s no Goonies 2 happening.”

As Feldman pointed out, speculation and talk about a second Goonies always seems to pop up. However, it’s not like the actor didn’t want to be a part of one. During an appearance at Fan Expo Boston earlier this year, he and co-star Sean Astin explained that director Richard Donner seemed so set on making a sequel that they pitched him an idea.

“Every year, the rumor circulates, ‘Goonies 2 is definitely gonna happen now,’ and we’ll be like, ‘No, it’s not,’” said Feldman. “But Richard Donner at one point started fueling it himself and went to the press. He used to call us and tell us we were going back to work, and we’d get all excited, and then it wouldn’t happen [laughs].”

Apparently, the pitch went well. That is, until Donner figured out that it would be way more expensive than the idea he had in mind.

“‘We got him, he’s in, he loves it!’ And then all of a sudden, halfway through, he just opens his eyes again and he goes, ‘Too expensive,’” Feldman continued. “And we’re like, what? And he’s like, ‘Too expensive, I want to go smaller.’” “I remember him saying, ‘Wow, you guys put a lot of effort into that.’ We were like, yeah, we did,” added Astin. “He goes, ‘Yeah, we’re not doing that.’”

Of course, we don’t know exactly what Feldman and Astin had in store for The Goonies 2. It’s been decades since that crew had their classic crusade, and, no matter how well they grew up, the older cast won’t be anywhere as cute as they used to be – ask the people from IT: Chapter Two.

But with all of that said and the idea more or less squashed, tell us, would you want to see The Goonies in action again?