Every Coronavirus Special That’s Currently Streaming On Netflix

One of the most important aspects of coping with the current coronavirus pandemic is to seek information and understand the ways through which we could all join the effort and help curb the spread.

When the first wave of COVID-19 hit the Chinese provinces of Hubei and Wuhan, the world had yet to acknowledge the threat of a global pandemic. Now, more than 9 million people have contracted the disease and nearly 500,000 have lost their lives in the fight against the infectious virus. In the wake of this dark hour, misinformation and rumormongering can have devastating effects that’ll further cripple our societies. And seeing as how our social lives have essentially come to a halt, compelling us to spend most of our free time at home, binging our way through Netflix specials and occasionally chilling in the process seems like the only worthwhile entertainment these days.

What’s more, the streaming juggernaut has used this opportunity to address the pandemic itself, as there are several high-quality documentaries currently on the platform that can give you a good idea of what we’re dealing with at the moment. Explained: Season 2 – The Next Pandemic, released in November 2019, is one such feature that includes a number of expert testimonials that predict the next big problem in the world. Not to anyone’s surprise, they were right about their choice of a globally engulfing pandemic.

Soon after COVID-19 started to wind through Mainland China, the six-part documentary Pandemic: How To Prevent an Outbreak was released and explained pandemics as a whole and educated people on how to prevent them altogether. “How Coronavirus Broke America” in Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and the ninth episode of Lenox Hill Season 1 are also worth a watch when it comes to the matter of COVID-19.

But perhaps the most interesting choice right now is Coronavirus, Explained, a three-part documentary that was produced as a direct result of the outbreak turning into a global dilemma. The first episode tackles the origins of the virus and the overall picture while the second and third ones detail the race for a vaccine and how to psychologically cope with the situation, respectively.

So, if you wish to educate yourself on the situation of the coronavirus, don’t miss out on these specials as they’re currently available for streaming on Netflix.