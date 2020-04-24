Coronavirus, Explained Limited Series Coming To Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is planning to release a limited series in their catalog of Explained documentaries about the coronavirus pandemic to address misinformation and educate people with the facts.

During the months of February and March, the novel coronavirus outbreak officially turned into a pandemic and swoop across worldwide communities at an unstoppable pace. As of now, more than 2.7 million people have contracted the deadly disease and the death toll is reaching a staggering 200,000 individuals. Of those, 890,000 confirmed cases belong to the United States alone.

Additionally, hundreds of millions of people are currently under self-imposed quarantine to help curb the spread of the disease. Though in many countries and regions, avoiding unnecessary trips outside is mandatory and punishable by law if disregarded.

But perhaps the most significant change in our personal lives is the “new way of things.” As part of the social distancing guidelines to help combat the exponential growth of this Invisible Enemy, our lifestyles have become more solitary and isolated. This situation obviously can’t continue, lest the global economy collapses on itself and we’re left dealing with countless psychological and cultural ramifications.

As such, Netflix and Vox Media have worked together to produce a mini-series about the COVID-19, titled Coronavirus, Explained. You may have seen other products in this category before, including Sex, Explained or The Mind, Explained.

As you can see in the teaser above, this new documentary will bust the myths and give you all the necessary facts, not only explaining what makes a pandemic, but also why the novel coronavirus turned into one. What’s more, the experts who appear in this mini-series will educate people on how to help end the outbreak and deal with the mental health implications.

It seems, though, that the company has utilized existing footage to make this documentary about the novel coronavirus, and if previous Explained series are an indication, this one will consist of 5 episodes as well.

So, if you’re looking for something to give you all the information you need on the current pandemic, make sure to check out Coronavirus, Explained when it becomes available for streaming this Sunday on Netflix.