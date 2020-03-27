Evangeline Lilly Could Lose Out On Another MCU Movie After Coronavirus Comments

The ongoing Coronavirus crisis has the world gripped in a state of panic, with everyday society virtually shut down in order to stop the spread of the disease and no clear indication of when things will eventually return to normal. The overwhelming majority of people are taking government advice to stay at home and self-isolate, but there will always be a few that disregard the restrictions and continue to go about their business like nothing has changed.

One of the most prominent names to do so has been Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly, with the actress drawing huge backlash from Marvel fans after making some very controversial comments about the pandemic, including thinly-veiled insinuations that the entire thing was a hoax. Marvel Studios aren’t used to this kind of negative publicity surrounding their franchise, with speculation indicating that the studio could be set to sever ties with Lilly completely once her contract ends with Ant-Man 3, as well as significantly reducing her role in the upcoming threequel.

Now, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who said the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, both of which have since been confirmed – that Lilly’s controversial statements could continue to haunt her long after Ant-Man 3 wraps. According to our intel, the fact that she’s apologized is certainly seen as a step in the right direction by the studio, but it may be too little too late.

From what we understand, her role in the aforementioned threequel will still be reduced from what it previously was, and there’s also a chance that plans for the Wasp to show up in future MCU projects may be cancelled, too. For instance, there were ideas to have her feature in Captain Marvel 2 and also the New Avengers movie, but now, Marvel is apparently re-thinking things.

Whatever happens, at the very least, Evangeline Lilly will be facing a pretty big downgrade from playing the franchise’s first female title character in Ant-Man and the Wasp and after being received so well by fans in the past, it’s certainly a shame to see that she’s torpedoed her MCU career like this.