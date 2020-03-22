Marvel Might Drop Evangeline Lilly From The MCU After Coronavirus Comments

The Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the world, with thousands of new cases being confirmed on a daily basis, and entire countries now enforcing restrictions and even full lockdowns in order to try and contain the virus. Governments have given people advice to stay indoors and stay safe, but a lot of folks are failing to heed these words.

While many celebrities are using self-isolation as a means to spread awareness on social media, Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly has been doing the opposite, with the actress facing huge backlash due to her dismissive attitude towards the crisis. The Marvel Cinematic Universe member even made some comments that certainly sounded like she thought the whole thing was a hoax, and many fans have now demanded that Marvel Studios take action and remove her from the franchise entirely.

This may well turn out to be the case, too, as according to our sources – the same ones who said Han was returning to the Fast & Furious franchise, Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and Ahsoka will cameo in The Mandalorian season 2, all of which are now confirmed – Marvel is now reportedly seriously considering dropping Lilly altogether once her contractual obligations have been fulfilled.

From what we understand, the higher-ups are not happy with her comments in the media about the Coronavirus situation. While she’s still set to feature in Ant-Man 3, her recent actions will see her screentime significantly reduced, which would mark a huge fall from grace after Ant-Man and the Wasp saw her become the MCU’s first female title character.

The upcoming threequel could also be the end for her Marvel career, too, as the studio is contemplating dropping her from the long-running comic book series altogether after the film. There hasn’t been a firm decision made on that front just yet, but for now, we can confirm that her role in Ant-Man 3 is being reduced and unless there’s a huge change in public opinion of the actress, Evangeline Lilly could be gone from the MCU very soon.