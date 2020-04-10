Supergirl Season 5 Return Delayed Once Again Due To Coronavirus

The Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the world of film and television more than anything in their history. The entertainment industry has endured writers’ strikes, global depressions and even World War II, but nothing’s come close to the sheer impact of Coronavirus.

Of course, The CW’s Arrowverse line-up has been no exception. Though many of the episodes were already shot, the various effects studios working on their CGI had to quickly adapt to working from home, which caused delays. This meant repeats being aired in the place of new episodes, a practice that looks set to continue for just a little longer.

Supergirl was originally slated to return to our screens on April 26th, but will now air one week later on May 3rd. The rest of The CW’s superhero lineup seems to be on schedule though, with The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman still set for April 26th.

The delay will mean it’s been a painful gap of over a month between new episodes for Supergirl fans. The upcoming outing, titled “Deus Lex Machina,” looks set to finally answer the mystery of why everyone in the post-Crisis universe thinks Lex is a hero. The official plot synopsis says that we’ll see him laying out an “intricate plan” to snare Lena, foil Leviathan’s attack and force Kara and co. to fight him instead.

It’s possible that the additional delay for Supergirl is because it features more complex effects shots than the rest of its CW companions. Whatever the case, hopefully this delay will be the final one for the show, as fans have already had to endure a month’s break during the “Crisis on Infinite Earth” crossover. This will mean that season 5, which began airing on October 6th, 2019, will have been on air for almost a whole year by the time it wraps up after episode 22. Yikes.