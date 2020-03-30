The CW Announces Return Dates For Their Arrowverse Shows

Following a two-week hiatus, The CW is ready to blow the dust off its prized Arrowverse.

Per CBR, superhero series in the vein of Batwoman and Supergirl are all poised for a return late next month, beginning with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, April 21st. They’ll be followed by new installments of Batwoman and Supergirl the following Sunday (April 26th).

Of course, there is much uncertainty swirling around DC’s TV universe, given that the Coronavirus pandemic is far from over. That means it’s still unclear how, exactly, each series will wrap things up before the inevitable summer break. Nevertheless, this announcement comes as welcome news to those longing for new Arrowverse content.

Indeed, The CW posted a play-by-play breakdown of its amended schedule, which can be viewed down below:

Before COVID-19 forced everything – and everyone – into lockdown, it was reported that The Flash had wrapped shooting on 20 of its planned 22 episodes for season 6. Supergirl, on the other hand, had just one episode left to film, as The CW’s production crew was ramping up to the big finale.

Things don’t look so rosy for Batwoman, though, which reportedly has three episodes left to shoot. Chances are The CW will announce a truncated season for Gotham’s crimefighter – a shame, really, given this was its freshman year.

It remains to be seen whether these delays will negatively impact future installments of the Arrowverse series – i.e. will The CW have to push things back to accommodate the ongoing situation? Whatever the outcome, today brings a welcome sliver of good news: the Arrowverse is returning to The CW (albeit temporarily), with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow due to kick things off on Tuesday, April 21st.