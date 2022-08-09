Could ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ be about to rip off another Martin Scorsese movie?

2019’s Joker stands as one of the most divisive DC movies ever made — which, in a franchise featuring the Snyderverse, is really saying something. Half of those that saw the Joaquin Phoenix vehicle adored it for being a wholly unique entry in the crowded comic book film medium. Others, meanwhile, blasted the Oscar-nominated effort for not being as intelligent as it thought it was.

Elsewhere, certain cinephiles criticized director Todd Phillips for basically remaking a classic Martin Scorsese movie in all but name. In case you’re unfamiliar with this controversy, the plot of Joker — a disturbed wannabe comic becomes obsessed with a popular talk show host — is extremely similar to that of 1982’s The King of Comedy, in which… a disturbed wannabe comic becomes obsessed with a popular talk show host. Robert De Niro is even in both films.

So when Joker 2 aka Joker: Folie a Deux was announced to be a musical co-starring Lady Gaga, fans were elated as Phillips seemed to be doing something totally off the wall and unprecedented this time around. As it happens, though, another deep-dive into Scorsese’s celebrated filmography may reveal the secret source material for the sequel.

What do we know about Joker 2 so far?

Not too much has been revealed about Joker 2 as of yet, but we do know that Phillips and Phoenix are back to co-write and direct and star, respectively. This time around, Lady Gaga is joining the production. Her role has yet to be officially announced but it’s assumed that she will be introduced as a new love interest for Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, very likely being a reimagined take on the Joker’s comic book girlfriend, Harley Quinn.

As for the storyline, the follow-up’s chosen title may tell us something. “Folie a Deux” literally means “the madness of two” and is a psychological term referring to the uncommon psychiatric phenomenon also known as shared psychosis, in which one person’s delusional beliefs — perhaps even hallucinations — can be transmitted to someone else in close association. For instance, a couple both suffering from mental health issues.

So the movie is a musical set in an urban environment about a woman’s toxic romance with a man possessing an unstable personality? Where have we heard that premise before?

What is New York, New York about?

Yes, lovers of ’70s cinema out there may have felt their Scorsese sense tingling when learning about Joker: Folie a Deux as it more than faintly rings a bell for anyone who’s seen New York, New York, the sole musical in the acclaimed filmmaker’s output. But as this is Scorsese we’re talking about, the 1977 drama was no all-singing, all-dancing feelgood caper and instead opted for tough realism.

Set in Post-War America, New York, New York stars Liza Minnelli and future King of Comedy actor Robert De Niro as a band singer and a jazz musician who fall madly in love and quickly marry after meeting at a V-J Day celebration in an NYC night club. However, their obsessive relationship quickly turns sour when the darker side of De Niro’s character, Jimmy, emerges, and his wife, Francine, discovers his temperamental demeanor and violent outbursts.

Francine becomes pregnant and goes into premature labor during a particularly heated shouting match with Jimmy. Unable to cope with the idea of being a husband and father, Jimmy abandons his wife and child. The pair go their separate ways but end up finding their own successes in the music industry. Seven years later, Francine is playing a gig at the same nightclub they met, leading Jimmy to attempt to reconcile. He asks her to dinner, but although she’s tempted, Francine ultimately stands him up.

How could New York, New York influence Joker 2?

First of all, it’s unlikely that Joker 2 could follow New York, New York as closely as Joker did The King of Comedy. For one, the latter film is one of Scorsese’s finest works while NY, NY is typically viewed as something of a noble misfire from the director, so Phillips may be less keen to slavishly homage a movie that, back in the day, bombed hard due to confusing audiences with its blend of theatrical showmanship and grit. Nevertheless, it’s easy to see how the core concept could inform the DC sequel.

The relationship shared between Fleck and Gaga’s Quinn could easily mirror that between Jimmy and Francine, as the original film’s love story already recalls the typically abusive romance Joker and Harley share in the comics and animated series. As New York, New York features a couple in the same profession, however, this may indicate that Harley’s profession could be changed from a psychiatrist to another wannabe performer, likely a singer, to make her more like Fleck.

The New York, New York parallels similarly open the door to Joker and Harley having a baby together. While this would be a bold move, it would also vaguely call back to Batman: The Killing Joke, in which we learn that the Joker’s descent into madness was partly fueled by the death of his pregnant wife. What’s more, Harley secretly gave birth to the Joker’s child and gave it up for adoption in the Injustice universe.

Sadly, New York, New York is difficult to catch these days as it isn’t currently available on streaming. However, you can always track it down on disc if you want to do your homework before Joker: Folie a Deux gets here in a couple of years’ time on Oct. 4, 2024.