The sequel to the 2019 hit, Joker, which had people dancing down their stairs, has a release date of 2024, and fans think that one actor is already getting into the swing of things. In Joker: Folie à Deux Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, aka. Joker, has a partner in madness, enter Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

The title alone gives away the relationship of these two notorious characters, Folie à Deux translating to madness in pairs. The 2019 Joker gave an interesting spin on the origin of the character, looking at his mental illness and surrounding circumstances that led to his descent into madness and violence. Now many wonder what the sequel will have in store for his partner, after seeing both Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco’s versions of the character emancipate themselves from the toxic relationship they had with the psychotic clown.

Lady Gaga has already played a somewhat unhinged character in last year’s House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider who married into the Gucci family only for her unbridled ambition to lead to betrayal, deception, and murder. Lady Gaga has discussed her method-acting approach to roles in the past, with some detriment to her mental health on occasion. Now that her upcoming role has been announced, fans are wondering if her new character is already seeping into her life.

The actress/singer recently started her sixth headlining concert tour in America, titled ‘The Chromatica Ball’, and fans think that her method-acting for Harley Quinn has already begun. Not only the balls theme, but a clip of the actor laughing somewhat maniacally has fans convinced she is jumping into the deep end.

Am I the only one thinking the Chromatica Ball stage, brutal architecture inspiration and all makes more sense now that we know for Joker 2 ?? — HausOfSine (@hausofsine) August 7, 2022

Since the announcement of the Joker sequel, fans are starting to see exactly where Gaga’s recent tastes and behavior may have originated.

It all makes more sense now pic.twitter.com/bTH58MDNz8 — Andi A. Fachrul (@andiafachrul) August 7, 2022

This fan is not the only one to be thinking this way.

Many are hyped to see what Lady Gaga’s Joker era will bring.

One fan thinks Lady Gaga is going to bring the heat.

She's already getting into character her Joker era will be iconic! pic.twitter.com/gUM1yn2NBm — Alex 🔸🔆✴️ (@DualGrey) August 7, 2022

If that chilling laugh is anything to go by, fans think she is ready.

she’s ready for that joker role — angelo (@angeee199) August 7, 2022

Seen as the performer goes method, this fan thinks the Harley inside of her is already starting to make an appearance.

Harley came thru — Lady Sunset (@LadySunset_UV) August 7, 2022

Many feel like the actress will take to the role perfectly.

She's the perfect Harley Quinn — BettyBBoop💜🌈 (@be_b_ba) August 7, 2022

Many point to how Lady Gaga has already shown us that she is capable of taking on this role.

marry the night – lady gaga (2011)

joker – joaquin phoenix (2019) pic.twitter.com/eFelrgSC9M — ً (@lgfeeds) August 6, 2022

Pointing to her previous work and the similarities it hares with the first Joker film.

the world isn't ready for lady gaga in joker 2 pic.twitter.com/NI4ec3RfGq — maria (@gagamajesty) August 5, 2022

Fans are so hyper to see her enter the world and are already gearing themselves up for the film which will be released on Oct. 4, 2024.