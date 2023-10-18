Could Thor make a surprise cameo in ‘The Marvels?’

The Marvels is sewing together multiple different threads from the Multiverse Saga. It unites Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel with Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan and WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris, not to mention a speedy return for Nick Fury following Secret Invasion. And yet apparently there’s still room for one more as Marvel has just spoiled that a Thor crossover is set to occur in the upcoming sequel — and the MCU fandom could not be more hyped.

2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder was not the extension of the Thor-verse we were hoping for, so we’re eager for Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson to reappear so we can wash away the lingering taste of Thor 4. So, is the God of Thunder really reuniting with his old pal Carol Danvers in The Marvels? Let’s examine the evidence.

Chris Hemsworth is unlikely to show, but another Thor star could cameo in The Marvels

The jaw-dropping revelation that a Thor-related cameo is coming in The Marvels was revealed right at the end of a promo for the movie titled “Legacy.” While much of the footage shown was very familiar, the 30-second teaser slips in a big tease in its final seconds. Carol tells her teammates “I called a friend,” before we get a glimpse at the Bifrost’s rainbow-colored beam and shots of the Marvels gazing at their new ally. The promo then cuts out before we can see who it is.

So could this be Thor dropping by to help the gang take down Dar-Benn and her Kree cronies? Well, possibly, but given the all-female team-up angle of The Marvels, another character stands out as a far more plausible guest star. It’s gotta be Valkyrie, right? Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson have long called for their characters to share more screentime, with the Carol/Valkyrie romantic pairing being one of the most popular potential “ships” for Captain Marvel (although, with Prince Yan on her arm, The Marvels is going in a different direction in that regard).

Besides, Thompson’s involvement in the film has already been heavily hinted at. Back in January 2022, a snap from the art department featured headshots of The Marvels‘ cast pinned to the wall, with Thompson included among them. A cameo from one of Marvel’s Chrises would be probably impossible to keep under wraps, but given that we already have an inkling Thompson makes an appearance, Valkyrie becoming the honorary fourth member of the Marvels is looking very likely.

As for why Marvel decided to spoil the Thor crossover surprise now, it’s possible the drastic measure was taken in a bid to increase box office projections, which are sadly aiming lower than anticipated. We’ll have to see if the power of Thor (or Valkyrie, probably) can do anything to shift the needle once The Marvels hits theaters from Nov. 10.