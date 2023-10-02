Brie Larson becomes a literal Disney princess in ‘The Marvels’ leak, and we’re feeling a lot of feelings right now

Carol Danvers went through a fair amount of trauma in 2019’s Captain Marvel, what with discovering the truth about her missing memories and the fact that she’d been manipulated by Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg for years, so Brie Larson’s heroine definitely deserves to have some fun in her upcoming return, The Marvels. Luckily, this is what we’ve been promised all along, with director Nia DaCosta previously inciting concern from some quarters for proudly labeling her sequel “silly” and “wacky.”

These remarks caused those who are perennially perturbed by Larson so much as sneezing to blast The Marvels for taking the MCU in a cartoonish direction. Well, in a weird, roundabout way, they might’ve actually been right about that as a couple of leaked images are doing the rounds online that reveal a surprise development for Carol that unexpectedly puts her among a pantheon of cinematic icons owned by the Mouse House. No, not the Avengers. Disney’s lineup of princesses.

Spoilers incoming!

The images, which you can find all too easily on social media at this point, showcase Larson looking resplendent in a royal gown that reflects the colors of her Captain Marvel outfit. Her two friends, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), are looking at her in shock, with one of them saying “Princess?” A second shot then depicts Princess Carol walking arm in arm with Prince Yan (Park Seo-joon), with the captioned dialogue reading “I’m feeling so many feelings right now.” That has to be Kamala saying that, right?

For those paying attention to every single development regarding The Marvels, this isn’t a huge shock, as a potential romance between Carol and Yan has been teased before, with the Princess Carol twist even being spoiled by some Happy Meal toys that leaked in June. Not to mention whispered talk of a genuine Disney-style musical number happening. Nonetheless, folks are freaking out over seeing concrete proof of Princess Carol, either because they love the idea to bits or because they think it’s the latest nail driven in the MCU’s coffin.

The Marvels blasts into theaters this Nov. 10.