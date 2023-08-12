‘I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists’: Hopefully ‘The Marvels’ director isn’t setting her ‘wacky and silly’ sequel up for a fall

Your mileage may vary on whether or not it’s a good idea for the directors responsible for the biggest incoming comic book blockbusters to come right out and admit that superhero fatigue is a very real problem in cinema, but let’s hope The Marvels director Nia DaCosta isn’t setting herself up for a fall.

After all, the number of titles to have contributed to the problem has been vastly outweighing the ones attempting to tell the other side of the story for a while now, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse being handily outnumbered by the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Secret Invasion.

Obviously, The Marvels will have its own issues to contend with on account of the inevitable trolling and review-bombing, but DaCosta explained to Total Film what it is about her movie that’s going to make it a breath of fresh air in a saturated marketplace.

“I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists. The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky, and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and Taika Waititi’s Thor duology might take issue with The Marvels being called the MCU’s wackiest and silliest yet, but there’s only three months to go until we discover whether it ends up sinking or swimming, with the genre’s unevenness making it hard to predict so far out.