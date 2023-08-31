‘The Marvels’ rumored to be reducing the one thing that makes it stand out in the MCU is either a blessing or a heartbreak

Captain Marvel is perhaps the most divisive MCU movie of them all, as Brie Larson’s debut as Carol Danvers inspires intense hatred like no other franchise entry. So maybe it’s only fitting that its incoming sequel, The Marvels, seems destined to follow in its predecessors footsteps. If not in earning over $1 billion at the global box office (the jury’s still out on the one), then in delivering another film that’s sure to fracture the fandom right down the middle in a myriad ways.

For starters, as you may have heard, The Marvels is rumored to have the shortest runtime of any MCU production released to date, with unconfirmed intel suggesting it will clock in at a mere 1 hour, 38 minutes. As most Marvel movies are around 2 hours long, this definitely reeks of some significant edits being made in post-production. According to some additional info, what was sure to be The Marvels‘ most talked-about sequence has been significantly reduced. Although whether that’s a good thing or not is up to the individual fan.

“Scooper” MyTimeToShineHello is one of the many sources of The Marvels runtime rumor and, according to them, edits have been made to the movie’s much-discussed musical scene. As they claimed, “[Marvel Studios] removed some parts mostly from the musical planet.”

Yes, back in late 2022, it was reported that The Marvels could be something of a musical, with it believed that the titular team’s visit to Aladna, the homeworld of Park Seo-Joon’s Prince Yan, who appears to be some kind of old flame of Carol’s. The trailers have already revealed glimpses of an ambitious dance number taking place in this location, which looks more like something you’d find in one of Disney’s live-action remakes, but it’s possible that much of this sequence has since been slimmed down.

No doubt a number of folks out there were actually looking forward to The Marvels being a semi-musical, but you can bet that many others were already sharpening their pitch-forks at the mere thought of it. Regardless of your feelings about The Marvels‘ musicality, the alleged reduction of what sounded like it could be the film’s MCU USP is more than a tad worrying.