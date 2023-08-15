‘The Marvels’ mystery character details suggest Carol Danvers’ love life is about to be explored

Ever since she blasted her way into the MCU four years ago, Captain Marvel’s devoted fans — who can be just as vocal and passionate as the character’s haters, don’t you know — have been desperate to see Brie Larson‘s heroine enjoy a little romance. Remember the days when Larson and Tessa Thompson were teasing a Carol Danvers/Valkyrie coupling? Well, while that came to nothing, The Marvels is perhaps poised to introduce an old flame of Carol’s, going by some intriguing new comments on the movie.

While speaking to Total Film Magazine (via The Direct), producer Mary Livanos had a few words to share when teasing Park Seo-joon‘s role in the sequel. The K-Pop star is known to be playing Prince Yan, an alien royal previously glimpsed in the trailers, but beyond that we don’t know too much about how he’ll fit into proceedings. According to Livanos, though, fans should be hyped for his arrival as Yan apparently has a “fun” energy and possesses a past “relationship” with The Captain:

“His character is really awesome, and [it’s] really fun when you realize his relationship to our hero... He’s a definite ally to Carol Danvers. Someone from her past that is meaningful as a friend to her, and so he and his people are important to Carol.”

Of course, Livanos is careful not to specify any kind of previous romantic connection between the two characters, but considering that Yan’s one appearance in the marketing so far involves a clip of him literally sweeping Carol off her feet as part of what looks to be some kind of elaborate dance sequence on an alien planet, it’s a fair assumption to make. Prince Yan could make a big impact on the film, then, although let’s hope those still “shipping” Carol with other female heroes won’t dislike him too much.

The Marvels is coming to (hopefully) end the MCU’s 2023 on a high this Nov. 10.