Tessa Thompson says not to give up hope on Valkyrie/Captain Marvel ship

Remember when a Valkyrie/Captain Marvel romance was all the Marvel fandom could talk about? Back in 2019, folks got it into their heads that the confirmed bisexual Asgardian warrior and Carol Danvers, who many are hoping could come out, would make a great couple. Real-life pals Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson fanned the flames on social media and the concept was lifted to a whole new level. Since then, however, the wind has gone out of this particular ship’s sails.

But Carolkyrie loyalists shouldn’t give up hope just yet, at least according to Thompson. The Thor: Love and Thunder star teased in an interview with Pinkvilla that Val and Larson’s heroine may still cross paths in the MCU in some future project, it’s just that the King of New Asgard has been too busy to think about finding herself a queen up until now. Thompson revealed:

“I, you know, the heart wants what it wants. I don’t… I can’t speak yet to Val. She hasn’t had a ton of time to focus too squarely on her love life since she’s been besought with a lot of kingly duties.

Thor: Love and Thunder character posters 1 of 8

While also pointing out that there are a wide variety of characters in the MCU who Valkyrie could enter into a relationship with, Thompson went on to stress that she would be more than up for working together with her IRL friend in a movie so she’s on board with the idea of Val/Carol becoming an item. The Westworld actress added:

“But there are a lot of amazing men, women, other wordly creatures inside of the MCU and certainly in the canon of characters that could enter the MCU. So, I think there’s so many fish in the sea. She’s single. She’s ready to mingle. And I love, both in the comics, Carol and I… Brie Larson is a good friend of mine and I love spending time with her. So, I wouldn’t be mad at it, for sure.”

Going by Thompson’s comments, then, fans shouldn’t go into Love and Thunder expecting a lot of time devoted to Val’s love life as the film’s main romance is obviously that between exes Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman). Given all the fan interest in the character, though, Marvel would be wise to give Valkyrie a girlfriend sooner than later, and the perfect candidate is already out there in the form of Captain Marvel.