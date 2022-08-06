Could Zawe Ashton Play Dar-Benn? ‘The Marvels’ Main Villain Rumor, Explained

It’s nearly a year away from its July 2023 theatrical release but there’s no end to fan speculation about the casting of Marvel’s upcoming The Marvels. It’s already known that the movie will feature Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Monica Rambeau as well as at least a few Skrulls but little is known about who Zawe Ashton, who has been confirmed to be the movie’s antagonist, will play. But more than a few fans think they have it figured out.

So far, the theory — and we must stress, there is no evidence that this information is anything but speculative — is that Ashton will portray Kree General Dar-Benn. In the comic books, Dar-Benn and his fellow Kree general Ael-Dan oust the current leader of the Kree Empire and usurp his position. The pair ruled as co-emperors until their minds were absorbed by the Kree supreme intelligence.

Rumors began to arise weeks ago on social media that Ashton would be playing Ael-Dan, but a purported “leak” recently emerged on Reddit that suggests that she will instead play Ael-Dan’s co-conspirator Dar-Benn. The information may have stemmed from the site Murphy’s Multiverse which stated that Ashton would be playing Ael-Dan (though a source for the rumored information was not provided by the site).

Further speculation was fueled when the “Marvel Updates” aka marvel_updat3s Twitter account appeared to “confirm” that Ashton would be playing Dar-Benn. It should be pointed out that marvel_updat3s does not appear to have any official connection to Marvel Studios and seems to be a fan account.

It appears that any speculation of Ashton’s role is at this time, at least, just that: speculation. That said, a Kree antagonist certainly isn’t beyond belief when it comes to wondering who might serve as an antagonist for the film. The Kree have almost certainly not forgotten Carol Danvers and a coup may indeed install leadership that is intent on capturing her and/or renewing hostilities with the Skrulls who are definitely going to be a major part of the movie.

But barring any real confirmation from Marvel, fans are just going to have to wait until the film’s release in July of 2023 to find out.