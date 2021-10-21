Cracker Barrel To Stock The Nightmare Before Christmas Manga

If you need to steep yourself in some nostalgia while consuming biscuits and gravy in a Southern-style atmosphere, look no further than restaurant chain Cracker Barrel, who will be bringing a forthcoming manga adaptation of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to their old country store.

Check out the announcement by the manga’s publisher, Tokyopop, below.

We're teaming up with @CrackerBarrel to bring Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas manga to their stores!



Keep your eyes peeled for it next time you stop by 👀 pic.twitter.com/FozQqateqO — TOKYOPOP (@TOKYOPOP) October 20, 2021

On the surface, bringing a manga about a cult gothic holiday film may seem like a strange property to bring to a Southern-style restaurant known for selling knick-knacks in its gift store.

But when you really sit down to think about it, this mixture of two unexpected themes is totally in the spirit of the film, which famously combined Christmas and Halloween, making it a classic film to watch during either holiday.

Here’s Tokyopop’s official synopsis of the forthcoming The Nightmare Before Christmas manga by Jun Asuka:

“Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King, the ruler of Halloween Town and master of all things creepy and spooky. But he’s tired of his life in the shadows and longs for something new. When he accidentally stumbles upon Christmas Town, he decides this is the perfect chance to try his hand at a brand new holiday and is convinced he’ll have the world yelling ‘Scary Christmas’! With the young patchwork doll Sally trying to dissuade him and the evil Oogie Boogie waiting in the wings to take over Halloween Town in Jack’s absence, he’d better hurry if he wants to get his plan in place by December 25th!”

The original 1993 stop-motion animated film by Disney was directed by Coraline‘s Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton based on a 1982 poem he created while working as an animator at Walt Disney Productions.

Years later, Burton was able to strike a deal with Disney to produce a film adaptation that was initially distributed through Touchstone Pictures.

One of the most iconic aspects of the movie is its very catchy score. Although actor Chris Sarandon voiced Jack Skellington’s speaking parts in the movie, the film’s composer, Danny Elfman, provided the singing voice.

