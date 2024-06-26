You can create your own Day One in the ‘Quiet Place’ universe, and now I’m afraid to make any sound at all

Audiences will once again have the chance to become kings of silence when A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters this weekend. Before they do that, though, they can now create their own horrifying Day One.

All you need to do is go over to the new website “Create Your Own A Quiet Place: Day One Story” and type in a few vital details, ranging from the location you’re in on day one, your nearest hiding spot, what would you do if you see a creature next to you, and a sound that could give out where you’re hiding, fighting, or running.

Once that’s done, the system generates your horror story, and shortly after a narrator reads it. Unfortunately, I decided I’d hide under my bed, but a smartphone notification from a message from my editor (I knew my deadline was due yesterday) gave away my location, and now I’m afraid to walk around my apartment.

No matter what I typed, the site seemed to know exactly what I’d like to do with a specific item or in a certain scenario. For example, when I said I’d fight back with a gun, and that shot would probably make the aliens aware of my location, I got an eerie and detailed tale of how I knew the risk but had no other choice than to fight back.

There are, obviously, some slip-ups. For example, when I wrote I’d be in Berlin on day one, my generated video actually showed shots of Paris. In another go, instead of running through my hometown in Poland, I was actually in New York, which was actually flattering. But I guess that’d be the last thing I’d care about if I found myself in that situation. Or, maybe, in an alternate universe, Germans just copied the Eiffel Tower. I mean, when compared to aliens attacking Earth, this scenario doesn’t feel too weird.

Contrary to the first two parts in the franchise, Quiet Place: A Day One tells an entirely different story. Instead of following Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s characters in the countryside, it shows what happened on the first day of attack in New York City.

It stars Lupita Nyong’o, Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn and Alex Wolff in the leading roles, and releases worldwide this Friday, June 28.

