What happens when you text the ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ phone number?

Gathering a whirlwind of media attention during a particular movie’s promotional campaign is far from a rarity — with face-melting horror flicks such as Smile planting eerily smiling actors in social situations to enact curiosity. Another common tactic used is utilizing a text message system that allows moviegoers to interact with a horror movie itself — and it’s now clear that A Quiet Place: Day One is adhering to that familiar formula.

This phone promotion formula has been exercised in the past, of course, with the trailer for The Black Phone encouraging folks to text an ominous number to receive a special surprise, so it’s certainly not a major shock that the Quiet Place franchise would want to replicate this success. As a result, the spin-off movie has been attached to a particular phone number, which appears on the screen in the closing minutes of the heart-stopping teaser trailer.

Specifically, the words ‘TEXT “BE QUIET”’ appear at the bottom of the screen in large, bolded letters, followed by the phone number “929-202-SHHH.” With the inclusion of the ominous direction given to horror fanatics, one major question has been left unanswered.

So, what happens when you text the phone number?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Without a doubt, a large portion of the horror community is absolutely buzzing after the captivating trailer and wondering what exactly happens when you text the aforementioned number listed below. So for those brave enough to actually send a text to the number, you will be directed to a community page that gives you the option to enroll in text notifications and enter your name, city, and email.

The first text will encourage you to “stay quiet” and “stay alive,” followed by the prompt to sign up for more texts. A second text will follow acknowledging the signup and informing that “A Quiet Place: Day One” will show up in the person’s contact list. A third text will feature a video attachment of a small snippet from the teaser trailer released earlier today with the message: “This is just the beginning…”

Text message charges, data rates, and frequency will vary, so it entirely depends on the specific person if they want to receive the text updates or not. Either way, this option certainly adds a fun-filled extra element to the horror movie that will definitely keep us alert and on our toes as we await the next step/text.