‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ release date, cast, filming locations, and more

When A Quiet Place initially premiered back in 2018, it was to the resounding applause of critics and audiences around the world. Specifically, John Krasinski was praised for his sophisticated approach to a genre that is often hit or miss. The writing was taut, the directing was impeccable, the sound (or lack thereof) was immersive, and the cast made us feel like we were a part of the storyline. As a result, it was only a matter of time until the film received a sequel.

Recommended Videos

A Quiet Place Part 2 came at a time when the world was as silent as characters on the screen. The coronavirus had shoved people inside their houses and unfortunately the sequel, which was slated to drop in 2020, was pushed back an entire year to May 2021. When it did arrive, it was once again to the resounding applause of critics and audiences who couldn’t believe Krasinksi managed to do it again. The film, like its predecessor, received over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Just one year after the sequel, it was announced at the 2022 CinemaCon that an official prequel titled A Quiet Place: Day One would make its way to theaters in 2024. The film would take place on the day that the asteroid bearing the aliens first crashed into Earth. Fans have been anxiously waiting for more news, and as it turns out, there’s plenty. So, here’s everything we know about the much-anticipated prequel.

The original release date for A Quiet Place: Day One was scheduled for Sept. 22, 2023 and then pushed to March 8, 2024, although Paramount has shuffled its schedule up once more, with the action-packed prequel now set to release in theaters on June 28, 2024. With the official release date being revealed, Paramount Pictures has simultaneously unveiled the movie’s pulse-pounding teaser trailer — which can be viewed directly above.

The movie will additionally be helmed by Pig director Michael Sarnoski, and will be produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski. Pig was one of the best reviewed movies of 2021, so while Krasinski isn’t directing this film, it’s reassuringly still in good hands.

Will the original cast return?

Photo via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As it stands, the movie will serve as a spin-off prequel addition to the franchise, with the film’s events showcasing how the post-apocalyptic world came to be. As a result, its title alone suggests that it will solely be a prequel and thus, the universal assumption is that Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and their onscreen children, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, will not make an appearance in the film.

The spinoff is based on an original idea from John Krasinski, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So even though the original cast is unlikely to appear in this installment, we can breathe easy knowing the story is still rooted in Krasinski’s mind. A sequel to A Quiet Place Part 2 is expected to release in 2025, according to Paramount, so we are reassured knowing we haven’t seen the last of the Abbott family (well, maybe Krasinski’s character).

Even with the original cast not likely to appear in the spinoff prequel, the movie does indeed feature a star-studded cast — including Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff, and Stranger Things‘ megastar Joseph Quinn.

What are the filming locations for A Quiet Place: Day One?

Filming for A Quiet Place: Day One officially kickstarted in February 2023 and wrapped up its filming production in April 2023. Of course, much of the focus of the spin-off has been in regards to filming locations used in the project.

The Abbott house and farmland seen in the first and second films were filmed in upstate New York in the village of Pawling. We’re not likely to see that same house or farmland in A Quiet Place: Day One, but it’s clear that the setting of New York was used as a primary location for filming.

The famous opening baseball scene from A Quiet Place Part 2 was filmed in the small town of North Tonawanda, New York, and the downtown street scenes were filmed on Main Street in Akron, New York, which is a village near Buffalo in Erie County.

All in all, many scenes from A Quiet Place: Day One were split between filming locations in both New York, USA and London, England, so it’s very likely that those two settings will play a monumental part in the success and triumph of the brand-new film.