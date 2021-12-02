‘Creed III’ star Tessa Thompson wants to direct

Actor Tessa Thompson, co-star of the upcoming Creed III, has expressed her desire to direct a movie after seeing her co-star Michael B. Jordan making the same leap from thespian to filmmaker with the forthcoming boxing drama.

Both Thompson and Jordan have made names for themselves in the aforementioned spinoff of the Rocky franchise, as well as each starring separately in major Marvel movie roles. Jordan’s turn as the rival and cousin of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in Black Panther stood out among the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Thompson’s portrayal of the no-holds-barred Asgardian warrior known as Valkyrie was arguably one of the highlights from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Now, Thompson, who plays romantic partner Bianca Taylor in the Creed movies, is expressing her admiration for Jordan, who plays the titular Adonis Creed in the franchise, for making the leap to occupying the director’s chair and hoping to do the same herself one day.

“He’s always been so actively involved in these movies in general, they really are his heart. So I’m just really excited to support him in this part of his journey,” Thompson told ET Online at the Gotham Awards in New York City. “Especially as someone who wants to direct at some point in the future too. It’s a gift to think about entering that part of my journey, so I’m so happy to support Mike in doing that.”

Though the release date for Creed III has yet to be announced, Jordan is keeping busy by getting ripped for the role at the gym and producing a slew of upcoming titles through his company Outlier Society, including the upcoming DC live-action movie Static Shock.