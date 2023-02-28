‘Creed III’ writer Keenan Coogler was the loudest supporter of director Michael B. Jordan’s anime influences

With the release of Creed III right around the corner, we keep learning more and more fun facts about star Michael B. Jordan. Apparently he’s into anime proving once again that the stars are just like us.

In a press conference attended by WGTC, the movie’s writer, Keenan Coogler, explained that he was aware of Jordan’s love for the art form and wanted to potentially add some of those references into the script.

“I came in first day trying to pull Mike’s references out of him. I know he likes anime, but I know he’s not gonna always lead with that in these big, scary rooms. I was the one that was like, ‘No, tell him. This is from episode this of this.’ And we liked it, and we want to put this in the movie. And we believed in it.”

In fact, Coogler said he really pushed Jordan to be specific with his anime references. “I’m not getting off this Zoom until they know what episode of Dragon Ball Z we’re doing, so. Am I wrong? I’m telling you, I said to him the nuts are gonna run the nut house. We’re gonna do it our way.”

Creed III is actually Jordan’s directing debut, something he said he always had aspired to do, according to slashfilm.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect.”

The reason he decided to direct the movie was because its themes were deeply personal to him, he said. “I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Creed III hits theaters on March 3.