Critically reviled reboot squats on top of HBO Max charts

Say what you will about reboots and remakes in the world of film, television, and gaming, but the numbers don’t lie, this stuff sells – no matter the quality of the fresh take on the intellectual property that is being adapted.

In this case, the quality is questionable at best, but in the past day, the 2023 reboot of House Party has soared to the top of HBO Max’s global streaming charts nonetheless, per data coming in from FlixPatrol. Since its debut on the streaming platform at the beginning of the month, House Party has lingered in HBO Max’s top ten most-viewed movies, before finally snagging the number one spot just yesterday.

Starring Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole as Kevin and Damon respectively, House Party follows a pair of down-on-their-luck club promoters who make a Hail Mary pass at making some cash by throwing a party at LeBron James’ mansion, a house the pair happen to be cleaning as a side hustle.

Following a somewhat-similar premise to its predecessor from 1990, the film didn’t quite land with critics, who at the time of writing rate House Party at a pretty abysmal 28% Rotten Tomatoes score. Audiences more broadly were a little kinder, scoring it at 60%. If we’re directly comparing House Party 2023 to the original film, it didn’t live up to its legacy, which is scored considerably higher.

The top five films on HBO Max are currently rounded out by The Batman, Focus, Kimi, and Adrift, in that order.