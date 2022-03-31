Marvel‘s newest venture via Sony, Morbius, is currently being rolled out around cinemas globally, and it’s really not sitting well with critics as reviews start to appear online.

Currently, the film sits at 19% on Rotten Tomatoes after its premiere, with the most common comments made by critics saying the film is bland, a waste of potential, and it’s just there to please Spider-Man: No Way Home fans. Some tried to find some positive points that the film has showcased but it wasn’t enough to stop the poor reviews.

The A.V. Club comments that Morbius is a “safe superhero adventure” that’s more likely to be forgotten than not.

“A bland, competent, and safe superhero adventure that seems destined to be forgotten before its end credits finish rolling”.

The Independent UK suggests that film studios need to be able to handle competition as superhero films continue to dominate modern cinema, expressing that Sony, in the future, can “put up a better fight”.

“If superhero movies really are going to dominate modern cinema for the next decade or so, we should at least be allowed a little healthy competition between studios. I hope, in the future, Sony can put up a better fight than this”.

Variety questions Morbius‘ release completely, asking if that’s how low the bar has come when it comes to the new round of Marvel films.

“The entire movie, directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, is generic — naggingly, almost jarringly so. You watch it and think, “This is what now passes for a new Marvel chapter?”

Rolling Stone really didn’t mince words, straight-up saying that Morbius could be “the worst Marvel movie ever made”.

Is Morbius the worst Marvel movie ever made? In an alternate universe without The New Mutants, the answer would likely be yes.

New 'Morbius' images reveal more of Jared Leto's Marvel debut 1 of 5

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

But not everyone hated the movie. Some enjoyed the themes the movie portrayed and found certain moments entertaining. But the positives can’t outweigh the fact that critics think that the movie wasn’t good as it could have been.

The Hollywood Reporter also praises Leto’s performance and appearance in the film but thinks the film underdelivered on its potential.

Leto certainly broods up a storm behind his veil of rock-star hair, but the movie has too little to distinguish it from the second-tier Marvel pack, ending up as more of the same

And Vanity Fair says that they enjoyed the story, despite it becoming a ‘cluttered slugfest’.

“Morbius does eventually become a cluttered slugfest, as all things must. But for much of its run it is a stylish, intriguingly toned story of a man trying to thwart mortality.”

It’s quite disappointing that the film didn’t sit well with critics, but maybe the movie might sit well with more of the public. Morbius is already available in cinemas in some regions, and on April 1 in the US.