The reviews are in and, sorry to say, Morbius appears to have fallen well short of its predecessors, landing one of the more dismal Rotten Tomatoes scores in recent blockbuster memory.

With 47 reviews lodged, the movie holds a score of just 19 percent, one of the worst in the modern age of Marvel films, only beating out 2015’s Fantastic Four.

Compared to the 27 movies that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Morbius’ 19 percent puts it far below Eternals, which holds the MCU’s lowest score of 47 percent. Furthermore, Morbius lags behind Sony’s other recent spinoff offerings, Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with scores of 30 and 58 percent on the site respectively.

There is still a glimmer of hope for Morbius as Marvel films typically score better in the audience rating department. But, if early social media reactions are anything to go by, it doesn’t look good for the Jared Leto-led endeavor.

Morbius marks the first time that the titular character has been featured on the big screen, with Leto portraying the Living Vampire. Critics aren’t slamming any specific performance, per se, but instead the film’s apparent lack of direction and ‘messy’ third act.

The reviews are still rolling in so this score could increase over the coming days, but for now, it would seem Morbius is Marvel’s latest flop.

Fans can make up their own opinion on the film when it launches in theaters this week. The movie is currently available in some regions, and will be coming to the United States on April 1.