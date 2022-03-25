The first wave of ‘Morbius’ reactions are pretty much what you were expecting

Sony has been sitting on Morbius for close to two years at this point, and it wouldn’t be unfair to say that at no point has the buzz ever been particularly positive.

As one of the pandemic’s longest-delayed movies, Jared Leto’s Living Vampire has had to sit on the sidelines and watch fellow Marvel Comics adaptations Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eternals, Black Widow, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings do solid business at the box office, patiently awaiting his turn.

That finally happens one week from today when the latest installment in Hollywood’s other shared Marvel universe comes to theaters, but the first wave of early reactions most certainly do not paint a hugely encouraging picture. However, as you can see below, Morbius at least appears to be delivering on the fairly low expectations.

The post credit sequences; it's clear to see where Sony are going with this BUT the thought process behind making them actually make sense is non-existent. #Morbius pic.twitter.com/HABAisep09 — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) March 24, 2022

#Morbius, the man himself! 🧛‍♂️ A morbid Marvel movie of human/bat genetic-splicing and impressive visual effects to sink your teeth into. I’ll leave it at that, but Matt Smith is having a ball! pic.twitter.com/QWDqnuzOTp — Nev D'Souza (@nevdsouza) March 24, 2022

Not sure if anyone was actually expecting this to be good? — Cameron Howe 🇺🇦 (@CamzoOG) March 24, 2022

Leto is good, despite his more wacky antics as a person he is a commited performer that actually suits this role quite well.

How the role is written tho… https://t.co/JUhBqviRCc — Moon Knight of Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) March 24, 2022

New 'Morbius' poster 1 of 2

In #Morbius Matt Smith gloriously hams up the place and Oliver Wood delivers some visual flare to the action sequences.

Aside from that, the bad plotting & messy cgi, confusing editing & worse sound mix result in absolute incoherence

But the post-credits manage to out do it all pic.twitter.com/NZ878P90z4 — Moon Knight of Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) March 24, 2022

#Morbius proves that no matter how many famous faces or shiny visuals you squeeze in, Sony will always find a way to impressively misunderstand basic storytelling pic.twitter.com/Jxf8bPzi57 — Escape Film Club (@EscapeFilmClub) March 24, 2022

Well #Morbius is unfortunately not great (some really shoddy vfx & 00s formulaic plot) & definitely not as fun as Venom. Really confused at the future of the Sony Spiderverse following the post-credits scenes & the editing 🤷‍♀️ Matt Smith is clearly having a blast though! pic.twitter.com/ZCz8aLeUL0 — Nicola Austin (@nicola_aus) March 24, 2022

Well, #Morbius is about as bad as you were expecting. A 2005 plot collides with visually confusing CGI to create a bit of a snooze fest. But don't worry, they've saved the worst for last. Featuring some of the worst post credits scenes you've EVER seen, Sony are off their rocker. pic.twitter.com/TMfVpq95Tn — Sab Astley (@sab_astley) March 24, 2022

It’s never a good sign when a blockbuster trends ahead of release because people think it’s going to suck, never mind the fact social media users were already voicing their displeasure over the post-credits scenes that were supposed to be under embargo, so things aren’t looking all that rosy for Morbius.

Leto might end up returning when the inevitable Sinister Six crossover happens, but the chances of the afflicted antihero leading his own multi-film standalone series are beginning to grow slimmer by the day, even if we’re not entirely surprised by the general sense of apathy to be greeting director Daniel Espinosa’s latest.

Morbius may well top the box office in its opening weekend due to a lack of direct competition, but that could turn out to be the best case scenario.