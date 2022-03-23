Incredibly, fans are already furious over ‘Morbius’ post-credits scenes

Big fat spoilers for Morbius from the very first sentence lie ahead…

In case you were thinking that we’d suddenly traveled forward in time by a week, rest assured that we have not. Morbius doesn’t release until a week on Friday, the review embargo hasn’t lifted, and the first wave of social media reactions have yet to arrive in any sort of meaningful capacity.

However, the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has already been trending for all the wrong reasons, and now fans are getting themselves worked up over the post-credits scenes. Of course, we should stress once again that people technically aren’t supposed to be talking about how Morbius ends, but this is the internet.

As per the reliable leaks that have dogged every single one of Sony’s Marvel movies, the Morbius stingers have been revealed, and the news is confusing to put it lightly. Despite being slapped all over the marketing, and even spending extra time on set doing some last-minute reshoots, Michael Keaton has apparently been cut from almost the entire film.

Instead, he shows up in a pair of credit sequences to name-drop Spider-Man, and lay some more groundwork for the inevitable Sinister Six spinoff. As you can see from the reactions below, folks are already pissed.

Confirmed that one of the post-credit scenes in #Morbius (double post-credits) is this extended trailer scene of #michaelkeaton and mentions a "Spider-Man" in it.

I was right.

And, yes, Keaton plays the same Vulture of the MCU, I was right on that too.https://t.co/FFxmcRVXLx pic.twitter.com/jOeyNA6AYp — GMG (@GabiMG_News) March 23, 2022

New Morbius rumors suggest that Michael Keaton is only in the movie during a post credits scene and not an actual character in the film like previously suggested. #Morbius pic.twitter.com/oxCpVreQLo — The Ryan.T Show Podcast📺 (@TheRyanTShow) March 22, 2022

Everything I'm hearing about Morbius sounds fucking hilarious. Michael Keaton's scenes were cut from the movie and relegated to the post credits. — No Context J*len (@FiddyShadeJ) March 22, 2022

So apparently All of Michael Keaton's Vulture scenes from Morbius have been cut (save for a post credits scene that's not seen in trailers) and I just find that really funny. It was like the thing everyone was talking about when the trailers dropped and now it's gone. — Birthday Dan W (@Nightwing2xxy) March 22, 2022

Well, the truth is that this scene is very important, but Keaton in Morbius is worse. They have cut all of his appearances in the film down to a single appearance of him in the post-credits. This is much worse, we enjoy Dafoe, Keaton we will see 5 min. — GMG (@GabiMG_News) March 22, 2022

What I'm hearing regarding #Morbius from various scoopers out there:



-Set in its own universe away from both the MCU and the Venom films

-Spider-Man and Venom references scrubbed

-Michael Keaton's scenes cut, except for a post-credits scene. — Giftheck (@giftheck) March 22, 2022

So wait. Morbius is its own universe, moved the Michael Keaton scenes to post-credits (not as the Vulture), and also removed anything else that made people interested in the movie? Weird. Wonder if I should still watch it? — Sergio Pimwong ~ FilmN0ir (@SergioPimwong) March 22, 2022

In essence, Sony have plucked a resurgent and massively popular actor straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, heavily hinted across almost every slice of promotional material that he’s got a significant role to play, only to dump Adrian Toomes into the end credits.

The knives are already out for Morbius, and this definitely isn’t going to help.