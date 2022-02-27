Michael Keaton doing more Vulture work after leaving ‘Batgirl’ set

Based on the sheer volume of massive film and television projects on the way, which kicked off last month via James Gunn’s Peacemaker and continues this week with the release of The Batman, 2022 is shaping up to be perhaps the biggest year ever for the comic book genre on all fronts.

One actor in particular set to enjoy a huge year in the superhero sandbox is Michael Keaton, with the 70 year-old lined up for a trio of movies spanning multiple mythologies. As well as reprising his role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Adrian Toomes in Sony’s Morbius, Keaton will suit up as Batman for the first time in 30 years when The Flash lands in November, before almost immediately following it up with HBO Max’s Batgirl.

Tim Burton’s Caped Crusader was spotted very recently in a batch of Batgirl set photos, but as you can see below, he’s already jetted back across the pond to resume his Marvel duties.

With Morbius penciled in for an April 1 debut after being delayed by almost two years, Keaton is most likely finishing off some last-minute ADR work or shooting promotional images, but he’s evidently dedicated to both causes if he’s jumping from DC to Marvel on either side of the Atlantic within the space of a couple of weeks.