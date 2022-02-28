After Sony dropped the newest Morbius trailer Monday, many fans have mixed feelings about a cameo from Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, AKA Vulture.

Their Really showing off Michael Keatons Vulture in this new #Morbius Trailer

February 28, 2022

While Vulture is a Spider-Man bad guy, and Morbius takes place in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, he also has inextricable ties to the separate (but related) Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I just wanna know why vulture is in morbius only reason I'll watch

Cinema’s first portrayal of the Vulture character was in the MCU in Spider-Man: Homecoming. In fact, his origin is directly tied to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark since he was originally a scrap contractor cleaning up Stark Tower after the Battle of New York.

The Tom Holland-helmed Spider-Man films are sort of the overlapping section of the Venn diagram of the MCU and SSU and not all the characters in each universe crossover.

Keaton’s latest appearance in the Morbius trailer occasioned one fan to ask, “can they just stop the act and say it takes place in the MCU? Because why else would the MCU vulture be in the movie?”

Crazy how every Morbius trailer has highlighted Adrian Toomes played by Keaton, like can they just stop the act and say it takes place in the MCU? Because why else would the MCU vulture be in the movie?

Then again, since a previous trailer for Morbius showed Oscorp tower — which was established in Spider-Man: No Way Home as not existing in the MCU — another Twitter user concluded, “there’s no way it takes place in the MCU.”

However, in No Way Home, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange opens the floodgates for multiverse shenanigans with a botched spell. That includes revealing there are multiple versions of some characters in other universes. So it’s entirely possible Keaton’s Vulture may be a variant.

I really think Keaton's Vulture is just a variant in Morbius, because there's no way it takes place in MCU. We saw an Oscorp tower in the trailers. The MCU doesn't have one. This is so confusing istg 😣

Since the SSU’s Venom, played by Tom Hardy, slipped into the MCU for a moment as a result of Strange’s botched spell in No Way Home, that seems to establish that some characters can crossover from one universe into the other. As such, another fan could not figure out whether this may be MCU’s Vulture having slipped into the SSU or if it is — again — simply a variant.

I'm so confused about Keaton being in Morbius. Did he get taken out of the MCU or is this just a variant and there's gonna be two separate Vultures in the MCU and the SSU played by the same actor?

Regardless of the no doubt convoluted explanation, the movie will present, Keaton’s involvement was enough for one fan to get even more pumped for the film than ever before.

God Dang Mate this New #Morbius Final Trailer Is Already Looking Sick With Some Michael Keaton Shots As the vulture Can't Freaking Wait To see this Movie 😍🔥👌👀

And, of course, the fan theories and rumor mills are operating in overdrive.

Michael Keaton's Vulture may have an important role in #Morbius 🦇

#Morbius is set amidst the multiversal chaos caused by the events of #SpiderManNoWayHome. Several universes end up colliding due to the failure of Strange's spell. Toomes aka Vulture is trying to gather a group of supermen "The Six Sinisters" and offers it to Morbius.

Morbius comes to theaters April 1.