The Croods are coming back this Thanksgiving and this new promo for The Croods: A New Age teases the return of Ryan Reynolds as Guy. It’s been many a year since we were introduced to the prehistoric family, but their second big screen adventure is finally on its way and the whole cast of the original is involved – Emma Stone as daughter Eep, Nicolas Cage as dad Grug, Catherine Keener as mom Ugga and the Deadpool star as Eep’s boyfriend, Guy.

The first full trailer for The Croods 2 saw the caveman clan encounter the Bettermans, a more highly evolved family, as voiced by Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran. The Bettermans invite the Croods to stay with them in their tropical paradise, introducing them to the latest advances in civilization along the way, and in this short new promo, Guy discovers the world’s first ever shower.

Earlier this year, Universal and DreamWorks made headlines by making Trolls World Tour the first major movie released via streaming instead of theatrically in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. That turned out to be a hugely beneficial decision for the studio, too. It’s interesting, then, that they’ve elected to continue with the traditional route with The Croods 2, which is due in cinemas this Thanksgiving, November 25th.

Also, here’s a bizarre coincidence. That release date means we’re in for a double helping of Ryan Reynolds movies where he plays a character named Guy just weeks apart. He’s likewise the star of 20th Century Studios’ action-comedy Free Guy, also featuring Jodie Comer and Joe Keery, which is hitting the big screen in December – unless plans change, of course. If anyone can try and help us end 2020 on a more enjoyable note, it’s certainly this guy.

Tell us, though, are you excited to catch up with the Croods seven years after the first film came out? Join the conversation in the comments section below.