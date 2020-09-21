It’s a movie that’s been seven years in the making, but The Croods 2 is almost here. The animated sequel to the 2013 prehistoric adventure has had a pretty tumultuous journey to the screen, but DreamWorks is finally set to release it this Thanksgiving and this morning, the first trailer for The Croods: A New Age arrived, teasing what’s in store for the world’s first family in their second cinematic outing.

The main cast from the first film are all involved here. Emma Stone leads as Eep, with Nicolas Cage as caveman dad Grug and Ryan Reynolds as Eep’s boyfriend Guy. Catherine Keener is also back as Ugga Crood, as is Cloris Leachman as Gran. This time around, though, the Croods will encounter a more highly evolved family: the Bettermans (emphasis on “better”), who live in a tropical paradise. Peter Dinklage and Leslie Mann voice Phil and Hope Betterman, with Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran as their daughter Hope.

Eep and Hope will form a close friendship, with Eep encouraging Hope to rebel and leave the Bettermans’ enclosure. However, the girls’ recklessness will lead prehistoric nasties back to their home, putting both families in danger. At least the Croods can handle themselves in this sort of situation, as they know never to apologize for an effective kill circle.

The Croods: The New Age Gets New Poster, Coming To Theaters In November 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Croods 2 was greenlit shortly after the release of the original and directors Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco were on the verge of production when it was officially cancelled, thanks to Universal taking over DreamWorks in 2016. A year later, though, the studio reversed their decision and restarted work on the sequel. Sanders and DeMicco didn’t return, however, with Josh Crawford taking over the reigns.

Earlier this year, DreamWorks found great success releasing Trolls World Tour on VOD, but this time they’ve elected to drop The Croods: A New Age in cinemas, and you can catch it on the big screen from November 25th.