DreamWorks’ last animated movie – Trolls World Tour – was the first major release to skip theaters and go straight to streaming following the coronavirus outbreak, but the studio’s latest release is sticking with cinemas. The Croods: The New Age – the long-delayed sequel to the 2013 caveman-themed family film – has just got a new poster which confirms it’s on track to hit the big screen this Thanksgiving.

Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Catherine Keener and Ryan Reynolds are all back from the first film as the various members of the Crood clan. As the poster below reveals, this time around, they’ll come up against a more highly evolved rival family, known as the Bettermans – as voiced by Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran.

Along with the poster, DreamWorks released a lengthy synopsis which further teases what we can expect from the sequel, and it reads as follows:

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family. The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans. The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.

The New Age has had a long and winding road to the screen. The project was quickly greenlit following the original’s strong performance at the box office, ahead of the Netflix spinoff series Dawn of the Croods which ran from 2015-2017. However, the plug was pulled on it when Universal purchased DreamWorks in 2016.

The following year, though, the decision was reversed and old plans were dusted off. Mann was even retained as a new addition to the cast, though Kat Dennings was replaced by Star Wars‘ Tran. Directors Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders (How to Train Your Dragon) also weren’t invited back, with Joel Crawford taking the reins. Production completed remotely during lockdown.

At long last, The Croods: The New Age is set to hit theaters on November 25th.