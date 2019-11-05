Cruella Set Photos Give Us A Fresh Look At Emma Stone And Her Dogs

New photos from the set of Disney’s Cruella give us a fresh look at Emma Stone portraying the villainous Cruella de Vil in all her wickedness and depravity.

The Mouse House’s continuous trend of remaking their classic movies in the form of live-action will take an interesting turn with the return of Cruella de Vil in an all-new origins story about the events that led to her becoming a monster. We’re still unsure as to how Cruella will be portrayed though, whether in a manner that humanizes her, much like Maleficent, or in a scenario that sets her up as an antagonist for future movies.

With almost two years to the film’s premiere, there isn’t a whole lot of information to share. A first look at Cruella de Vil was released during D23 though and reports indicated the movie will take place in 70s London. Now, a couple of new set photos depicting Emma in the infamous fashion designer’s costume and Joel Fry as Jasper, Cruella’s comic-relief lackey, have been posted online.

While we’re not really used to seeing the La La Land star dress up as a fur-obsessed dog-abducting villain, there’s no denying she looks stunning in her blonde wig and leopard jumper. Even Jasper with his three-piece suit and fur-lined overcoat looks every bit the witless evil henchman.

Cruella will be based on The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith and Walt Disney’s 1961 animation of the same name. It’ll be directed by Craig Gillespie, whose credits include the acclaimed 2017 movie I, Tonya and also stars Emma Thompson as the Baroness, an antagonistic character who plays a pivotal role in Cruella’s dark turn. Nicole Kidman was previously eyed for the role, but it ultimately went to Thompson. Other cast members include Paul Walter Hauser as Horace and Mark Strong, Emily Beecham and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in unspecified roles.

Cruella will hit the theaters on May 28th, 2021.